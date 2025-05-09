1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.15 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.61). 695,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 228,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.68).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.39) price objective on shares of 1Spatial in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. 1Spatial had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Spatial Plc will post 2.5783133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.

