1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.15 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.61). 695,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 228,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.68).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.39) price objective on shares of 1Spatial in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1Spatial
1Spatial Stock Performance
1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. 1Spatial had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Spatial Plc will post 2.5783133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1Spatial Company Profile
1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1Spatial
- What is a Special Dividend?
- OXY Stock Rebound Begins Following Solid Earnings Beat
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Investing in CoreWeave: Key Insights on the NVIDIA‑Backed AI IPO
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Datadog Earnings Delight: Q1 Strength and an Upbeat Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.