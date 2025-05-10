Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $101,122,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after buying an additional 1,442,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $59,970,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 727,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $51.26 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.