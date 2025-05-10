Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,149. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,058 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $82,299.42.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 206 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $7,978.38.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,860,000 after purchasing an additional 189,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.