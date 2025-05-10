Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,363,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 203,177.3% during the fourth quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
IVOV stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
