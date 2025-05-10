Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,146,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,001,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,999,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.41.

Twilio Stock Up 0.5 %

TWLO stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -165.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Twilio’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.