Bank of America Corp DE Sells 44,065 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.68% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $144,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,270,000 after buying an additional 94,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $124.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

