3,950 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,563.28. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $359,761. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $86.39 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.