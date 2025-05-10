Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,260,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,838,000.

Shares of FV opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

