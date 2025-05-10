Ellevest Inc. Sells 45 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,551 shares of company stock valued at $83,604,814. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $410.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.70. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

