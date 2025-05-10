CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,551 shares of company stock valued at $83,604,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $410.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.70.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

