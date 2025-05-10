Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $260.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

