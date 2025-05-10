Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.17% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,100. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

