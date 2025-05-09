Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of LiveRamp worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 303,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,799.10 and a beta of 1.02.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

