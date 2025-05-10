Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 927,298 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,695,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 229,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

