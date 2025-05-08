StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InspireMD by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

