Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $257.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

