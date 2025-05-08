CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 5,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 26,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

CHS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

