The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 21,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 165,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of The Mission Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The Mission Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £19.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The Mission Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that The Mission Group plc will post 6.5925926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Mission Group

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

