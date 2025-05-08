WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMIGet Free Report) shares fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.91. 235,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 436,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 97.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

