Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.16. 46,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 66,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.