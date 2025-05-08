Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 964.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 54,912 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.70. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

