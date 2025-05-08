Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 591.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,448 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 486,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,032,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,826,000 after buying an additional 252,526 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $45.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

