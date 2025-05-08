Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.