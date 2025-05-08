Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 461.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 595,710 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

