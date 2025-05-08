JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $249.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $693.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

