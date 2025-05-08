PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 1,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.8142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

