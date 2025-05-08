Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.09 and last traded at $103.53. 653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.65.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

