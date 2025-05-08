Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.30 and last traded at $121.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.30.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25.
About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.
