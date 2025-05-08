Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 21,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.