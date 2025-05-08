London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.08. 196,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 429,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2309 per share. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

