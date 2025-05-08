Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,605 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

