Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,138 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,511,000 after buying an additional 92,428 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,610,000 after buying an additional 92,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

