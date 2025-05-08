Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.96 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,605,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,732,000 after buying an additional 232,977 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CRH by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

