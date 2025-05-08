Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.886 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -89.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

