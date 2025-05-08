EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Declares $1.83 Dividend

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.833 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $155.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

