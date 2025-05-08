Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Michael E. Scheopner Sells 41,058 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 41,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,232,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,283.16. This represents a 33.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 71.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

