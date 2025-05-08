Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4478 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $70.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.29.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
