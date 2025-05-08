Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 66,248 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $289,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,664,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

