Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 282 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 917,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.95% of Equinix worth $864,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,270,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after acquiring an additional 586,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,899,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $872.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $826.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $894.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total value of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,513.85. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.