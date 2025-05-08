Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -187.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,287,786.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 246,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,590.32. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,355.42. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,073,770 shares of company stock worth $67,259,606. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Klaviyo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

