NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. NiSource makes up 1.4% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after buying an additional 2,459,452 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,370,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NiSource by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

NiSource Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

