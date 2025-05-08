Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
Clear Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.
Clear Secure Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
