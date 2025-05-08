Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Increased by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Biohaven makes up about 2.1% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Biohaven by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,267,000 after buying an additional 628,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 390,888 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $13,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.