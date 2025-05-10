JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,365 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.23% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period.

Shares of JMEE opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

