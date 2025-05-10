Governors Lane LP Sells 51,900 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Governors Lane LP lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for 0.9% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,737,000 after acquiring an additional 125,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,032,000 after buying an additional 76,429 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,699,000 after buying an additional 345,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $117.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.08.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

