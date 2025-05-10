Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,561 Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.25% of Principal Quality ETF worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 277,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PSET opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Quality ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

