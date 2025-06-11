Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 78,857 KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 7.89% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHYB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

KHYB stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

