VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.