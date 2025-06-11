Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 5,290 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.