Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 125,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 125,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 6.61. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MARA from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 33,400 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,680,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,214,565. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at $62,202,060. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,284. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

